Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2866089https://zeenews.india.com/world/nato-chief-says-he-told-zelenskyy-to-restore-relationship-with-trump-2866089.html
NewsWorld
NATO CHIEF

NATO Chief Says He Told Zelenskyy To Restore Relationship With Trump

Nato Chief said that he told Zelenskyy that “he really had to respect what (US) President (Donald) Trump has done so far for Ukraine.” 

|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2025, 09:08 AM IST|Source: AP
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NATO Chief Says He Told Zelenskyy To Restore Relationship With Trump Picture source: 'X'

London: NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he had to “find a way to restore his relationship with the American president” after the two leaders engaged in an extraordinary meltdown at the White House on Friday. 

Rutte told the BBC on Saturday that he told Zelenskyy that “he really had to respect what (US) President (Donald) Trump has done so far for Ukraine.” He was referring to the first Trump administration's decision in 2019 to supply Ukraine with Javelin antitank missiles that Ukraine used to deadly effect against Russian tanks in the first wave of the 2022 invasion. 

Calling the Friday meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy “unfortunate,” Rutte said he “knew as a fact that the American administration is extremely invested in making sure that Ukraine gets to a durable peace” with Russia. 

Rutte said he expected European leaders, who were meeting in London on Sunday, to help secure a future peace deal by providing Ukraine with security guarantees. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK