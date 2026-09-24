The government of Pakistan has named Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood as the first Secretary-General of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between three countries. As the tripartite alliance headquartered in Riyadh operates under rigid rules of mutual defense whereby any attack on one nation means attack on all the three nations, Mahmood's position has immense strategic importance in the context of growing tensions in the region with the Houthi threat looming large over Saudi Arabia.