Naval blockade of Iran, Hormuz mine-clearing: Can US Navy handle it alone?

US-Iran War: The United States Navy is facing one of its most challenging assignments since the start of the war with Iran, with orders to enforce a maritime blockade while also clearing sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The operation changes the strategy. It moves the confrontation from air strikes to direct control over one of the world’s busiest and most sensitive shipping lanes.

According to CNN, the US plan involves two parallel objectives. The first is to restrict Iranian oil exports by blocking access to important ports. The second is to secure the Strait of Hormuz by removing naval mines that could threaten commercial and military shipping.

US President Donald Trump has also expanded the scope of enforcement and warned that vessels believed to be paying Iran for passage could be intercepted even in international waters. The move is aimed at tightening economic pressure on Tehran at a time when oil revenues are a critical lifeline for the country.

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Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important maritime chokepoints in the world. Nearly one-fifth of international oil and gas shipments pass through this narrow stretch of water, which connects the Gulf region to international markets.

Any disruption in this route impacts global fuel prices, shipping costs and supply chains. Energy analysts often describe it as one of the most sensitive pressure points in the economy across the world because even short-term blockages can create immediate market instability.

Can a blockade actually work?

On paper, a blockade gives a strong naval power the ability to restrict movement of commercial and military vessels. In practice, however, the scale of traffic in the Hormuz makes full enforcement extremely difficult.

Before the war intensified, roughly 130 ships passed through the strait every day. Even with a strong US naval presence, only a limited number of vessels can be intercepted, boarded or redirected in a 24-hour period. This gap between traffic volume and enforcement capacity is one of the biggest operational challenges facing the mission.

The mine threat complicates the mission

One of the most dangerous aspects of the operation is the presence of sea mines. Intelligence assessments suggest that Iran has the capability to deploy a range of naval mines, including contact-based systems and more advanced variants triggered by magnetic, acoustic or pressure changes.

These devices are built to make detection and removal extremely difficult. Some can be inactive for long periods or detonate only after multiple vessels pass through an area. It increases the risk for both military and commercial shipping.

Mine-clearing operations typically require specialised equipment such as underwater drones, helicopters and dedicated mine-countermeasure ships rather than standard destroyers. This makes the mission slower and more resource-heavy.

Risk of escalation at sea

Iran also has several ways to respond if it views the blockade as a direct escalation. These include fast attack boats, drones, coastal missile systems and additional mine deployments. Any confrontation at sea could raise the intensity of the conflict and draw in allied forces operating in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz has historically been a sensitive zone, and even minor incidents there have previously led to wider diplomatic and military tensions.

Limited capacity, heavy reliance on allies

Another challenge for Washington is capacity. The US Navy does not maintain large-scale mine-clearing fleets in the region at all times. It means, it may need to depend on partner navies for sustained operations.

This adds coordination demands across multiple countries and military systems, increasing the complexity of an already difficult mission.

Mission with global stakes

The success or failure of this operation will have consequences far beyond the region. Any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz can affect international oil supply chains, fuel prices and inflation trends across major economies.

While the United States has the military capability to apply pressure on Iranian shipping routes, fully enforcing a blockade and clearing mines in such a narrow and heavily used waterway is a complex task.