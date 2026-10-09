/Who is Navi Pillay? Indian-origin lawyer who fought apartheid and won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Indian-origin South African jurist Navi Pillay, who defended apartheid opponents and later helped bring genocide crimes before international courts, has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The 85-year-old former United Nations human rights chief was honoured on Friday for advancing international law. Her journey from Durban's Indian community to the world's leading courts spans nearly six decades of legal work.
BREAKING NEWS The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. #NobelPrize https://t.co/97vurspw6z— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026
The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the award in Oslo on October 9, recognising Pillay's work in holding those responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide accountable through international law.
The committee said Pillay had helped strengthen the international legal system through her work as a lawyer, judge and United Nations official.
Navanethem “Navi” Pillay was born on 23 September 1941 in Clairwood, a neighbourhood of Durban in South Africa’s Natal province (now KwaZulu-Natal). She was born into a family of Indian Tamil origin and grew up under apartheid laws that severely restricted the rights and opportunities of people based on race.
Pillay studied at the University of Natal, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963 and a law degree in 1965. She later attended Harvard Law School in the United States, obtaining a Master of Laws degree in 1982 and a doctorate in juridical science in 1988.
Her legal career began during apartheid, when racial discrimination was enforced through government laws and policies. In 1967, she became the first woman to establish a law practice in Natal.
She represented political activists who opposed apartheid and worked on cases concerning prisoners' rights, detention and discrimination. Her legal work included defending people associated with the movement against racial segregation, including Nelson Mandela and other anti-apartheid campaigners.
Pillay spent nearly three decades practising law before moving to the judiciary.
In 1995, after apartheid ended and South Africa became a democracy, she was appointed to the country's High Court. She became the first Black woman to hold such a judicial position in South Africa.
Her appointment came at a time when the country's legal institutions were undergoing major changes following decades of racial segregation.
Pillay's work in South Africa also covered women's rights and access to justice. She was among the founders of Equality Now, an international organisation established in 1992 to campaign against discrimination and violence affecting women and girls.
In 1995, Pillay joined the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, set up to prosecute those responsible for the 1994 genocide. She served on the tribunal for eight years, including four years as its president between 1999 and 2003.
Pillay was involved in the landmark case against Jean-Paul Akayesu, a former Rwandan local official. The tribunal's 1998 judgement recognised that rape and sexual violence could constitute genocide when committed with the intention of destroying a protected group.
The ruling established an important legal precedent for prosecuting sexual violence committed during armed conflicts.
In 2003, Pillay joined the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which deals with genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and other offences under its jurisdiction.
Pillay was appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in 2008 and held the position until 2014.
During her tenure, she addressed human rights abuses in conflict zones, discrimination, violence against women and the treatment of political prisoners.
Her work took her into international disputes involving governments, armed groups and allegations of serious violations of international law.
She later chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.
In September 2025, the commission issued a report concluding that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Israel rejected the commission's findings and strongly denied the allegations.
Pillay has also been serving as an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice in proceedings brought by The Gambia against Myanmar over alleged genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee selected Pillay for her contributions to international criminal justice and the development of legal institutions dealing with serious crimes.
The committee credited her with helping ensure that individuals accused of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity can be brought before courts.
The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, 2026, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.
This year's award carries prize money of 12 million Swedish kronor, approximately $1.2 million.
The Nobel Committee received nominations for 287 candidates for the 2026 Peace Prize, including individuals and organisations.
Pillay's selection comes during the 125th anniversary year of the Nobel Peace Prize, first awarded in 1901.
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