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Who is Navi Pillay? Indian-origin lawyer who fought apartheid and won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Navi Pillay wins the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for advancing international law and accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Who is Navi Pillay? Indian-origin lawyer who fought apartheid and won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Image Credit: AI edit/author. 2026 Nobel Peace Prize Navi Pillay.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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