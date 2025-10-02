Neither India Nor China, This US Ally Tops Russian Oil Product Imports – Will Trump Impose Tariffs?

Moscow: A close ally of the United States has become the world’s largest buyer of a critical Russian crude oil product, surpassing India. Once at the top, New Delhi now sits in second place. Analysts are questioning whether US President Donald Trump impose tariffs on this ally, similar to the imposition of 25 percent tariff against India for buying Russian oil.

Experts say that targeting this particular partner could be politically and economically complex for Trump.

Biggest Importer

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Taiwan now leads global imports of Russian crude oil products. Despite being a strategic US ally in Asia, resisting Chinese diplomatic and military pressure, the island imports a specific form of Russian petroleum called naphtha, which is essential for the semiconductor industry.

Interestingly, it is a supporter of Ukraine and participates in Western sanctions against Russia. Even after the outbreak of war in 2023, Taiwan continues to purchase this resource in significant quantities.

Import Volumes, Growth

According to The Guardian, Taiwan imported Russian naphtha worth $1.3 billion in the first half of 2025. Monthly import volumes have reached nearly six times the 2022 average. Compared to the first half of 2024, imports grew by 44 percent. These findings come from a report by the Finnish think tank Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, prepared in collaboration with European, Russian and Taiwanese NGOs.

India And Tariffs

India remains an important destination for Russian marine naphtha exports. In the first half of 2025, the country imported over 1.4 million tons of Russian crude oil products. The United States has imposed penalties on these imports, citing concerns over India’s purchases from Russia.

Understanding Naphtha

Naphtha is a primary feedstock in the petrochemical industry. It is used to produce olefins and aromatics, key ingredients in plastics, synthetic resins, synthetic fibers and other chemicals.

It is also vital for producing certain chemicals used in semiconductors.

Taiwan’s Support for Ukraine

Since the war began, Taipei has consistently expressed support for Ukraine and participated in international sanctions against Moscow.

Recently, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung signed an agreement in Poland to aid Ukrainian children affected by the Russian invasion. The island has imposed export controls on its advanced technology to prevent it from reaching Russian forces.

At the same time, it continues to purchase low-cost Russian crude, balancing its strategic alliances with its industrial and energy needs.