United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a fresh threat to countries, warning them against any action taken against American tech companies. Trump alleged that digital laws being made by other countries give a pass to China while targeting American firms. Taking to his TruthSocial, Trump said that either these countries will have to remove discriminatory actions or face consequences.

Trump Issues Fresh Threat

Taking to TruthSocial, Donald Trump said that he will stand up to countries targeting American firms. "As the President of the United States, I will stand up to Countries that attack our incredible American Tech Companies. Digital Taxes, Digital Services Legislation, and Digital Markets Regulations are all designed to harm or discriminate against American Technology. They also, outrageously, give a complete pass to China's largest Tech Companies," said Trump.

The US President called for an immediate end to the issue. "With this TRUTH, I put all Countries with Digital Taxes, Legislation, Rules, or Regulations, on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional Tariffs on that Country's Exports to the U.S.A., and institute Export restrictions on our Highly Protected Technology and Chips," he said, warning the countries to additional sanctions.

Trump further warned of consequences if nations don't bow down to his threat. "America, and American Technology Companies, are neither the 'piggy bank' nor the 'doormat' of the World any longer. Show respect to America and our amazing Tech Companies or, consider the consequences! Thank you for your attention to this matter," said Trump.

Why Trump Is Irked

Trump's fresh warning note comes just a week after the United States and the European Union, in a joint statement, pledged to work together on tackling “unjustified trade barriers” and agreed not to levy customs duties on electronic transmissions. The 27-member EU also clarified that it would not move forward with imposing network usage charges.

Meanwhile, digital taxation has become a flashpoint in the Trump administration’s trade discussions. In fact, back in June, Washington halted trade negotiations with Canada altogether over the issue.