Nepal: Air Dynasty helicopter carrying deceased passenger crashes in Khotang | SHOCKING VIDEO

A high-stakes aviation mission ended in a dramatic crash on Wednesday morning when an Air Dynasty helicopter went down while trying to land in a remote farmland area of Nepal's Khotang District. The aircraft had flown in from Kathmandu and was on a specialized transport mission carrying a deceased individual for local funeral rites.

A helicopter crashed in Khotang District of Nepal, while landing in the farmland.



The helicopter was carrying a body and had flown in from Kathmandu. No human casualties has been recorded. #nepal #planecrash #breaking pic.twitter.com/IxTQ3pJSA4 March 18, 2026

Despite the wreckage, authorities confirmed a miraculous outcome: no living passengers or crew members were killed in the accident.

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Mishap during final descent in rugged terrain

The helicopter, identified as an Air Dynasty specialized charter, was navigating the challenging geography of Eastern Nepal when the incident occurred. As the pilot tried to land on a makeshift site in a steep agricultural field, the aircraft reportedly lost balance.

Initial assessments suggested that unpredictable mountain winds or "brownout" conditions, where dust kicked up by the rotors obscures a pilot's vision, may have contributed to the cockpit plowing into the soil. While the machine sustained significant structural damage, the impact was not fatal for those on board.

Official confirmation: No human casualties

Chief District Officer (CDO) Rekha Kandel quickly provided clarity to the media, easing fears of a mass casualty event in the remote area.

"A helicopter crashed in Khotang District of Nepal while landing in the farmland. The helicopter was carrying a body and had flown in from Kathmandu," CDO Kandel stated. "No human casualties have been recorded. More details are awaited."

Nepal | "A helicopter crashed in Khotang District of Nepal, while landing in the farmland. The helicopter was carrying a body and had flown in from Kathmandu. No human casualties has been recorded. More details are awaited", Chief District Officer, Rekha Kandel to ANI — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

Local rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the site to secure the wreckage and assist the survivors. Reports indicate that while the crew and passengers were shaken, they were successfully evacuated from the crash zone.

The perils of 'funeral flights' in the Himalayas

This incident highlights the ongoing dangers of aviation in Nepal’s backcountry. Transporting bodies from the capital to ancestral villages is common but risky. In a country where over 70% of air crashes involve helicopters, these missions often force pilots to operate in narrow valleys and land in unprepared fields without formal helipads or weather monitoring.

Investigation launched by aviation authorities

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has been notified of the crash. Technical teams are expected to investigate whether the accident was caused by mechanical failure, pilot error, or the sudden environmental changes typical of the Khotang region.

For now, the safe recovery of the crew and the continuation of the funeral rites provide a small measure of relief following a near-disaster in the clouds.

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