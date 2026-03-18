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NewsWorldNepal: Air Dynasty helicopter carrying deceased passenger crashes in Khotang | SHOCKING VIDEO
NEPAL HELICOPTER CRASH

Nepal: Air Dynasty helicopter carrying deceased passenger crashes in Khotang | SHOCKING VIDEO

An Air Dynasty helicopter (9N-AFQ) flying from Kathmandu has crashed in Nepal's Khotang district during a funeral transport mission. Chief District Officer Rekha Kandel confirms all onboard are safe. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Nepal: Air Dynasty helicopter carrying deceased passenger crashes in Khotang | SHOCKING VIDEOAir Dynasty helicopter carrying deceased passenger crashes. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

A high-stakes aviation mission ended in a dramatic crash on Wednesday morning when an Air Dynasty helicopter went down while trying to land in a remote farmland area of Nepal's Khotang District. The aircraft had flown in from Kathmandu and was on a specialized transport mission carrying a deceased individual for local funeral rites.

Despite the wreckage, authorities confirmed a miraculous outcome: no living passengers or crew members were killed in the accident.

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Mishap during final descent in rugged terrain

The helicopter, identified as an Air Dynasty specialized charter, was navigating the challenging geography of Eastern Nepal when the incident occurred. As the pilot tried to land on a makeshift site in a steep agricultural field, the aircraft reportedly lost balance.

Initial assessments suggested that unpredictable mountain winds or "brownout" conditions, where dust kicked up by the rotors obscures a pilot's vision, may have contributed to the cockpit plowing into the soil. While the machine sustained significant structural damage, the impact was not fatal for those on board.

Official confirmation: No human casualties

Chief District Officer (CDO) Rekha Kandel quickly provided clarity to the media, easing fears of a mass casualty event in the remote area.

"A helicopter crashed in Khotang District of Nepal while landing in the farmland. The helicopter was carrying a body and had flown in from Kathmandu," CDO Kandel stated. "No human casualties have been recorded. More details are awaited."

Local rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the site to secure the wreckage and assist the survivors. Reports indicate that while the crew and passengers were shaken, they were successfully evacuated from the crash zone.

The perils of 'funeral flights' in the Himalayas

This incident highlights the ongoing dangers of aviation in Nepal’s backcountry. Transporting bodies from the capital to ancestral villages is common but risky. In a country where over 70% of air crashes involve helicopters, these missions often force pilots to operate in narrow valleys and land in unprepared fields without formal helipads or weather monitoring.

Investigation launched by aviation authorities

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has been notified of the crash. Technical teams are expected to investigate whether the accident was caused by mechanical failure, pilot error, or the sudden environmental changes typical of the Khotang region.

For now, the safe recovery of the crew and the continuation of the funeral rites provide a small measure of relief following a near-disaster in the clouds.

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