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NewsWorldNepal Airlines apologises after posting incorrect map of India
NEPAL AIRLINES

Nepal Airlines apologises after posting incorrect map of India

Nepal Airlines has apologised for displaying an incorrect map of India, acknowledging the error and expressing regret for any offence caused, while emphasising that it values its strong relationships with neighbouring countries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Nepal Airlines apologises after posting incorrect map of IndiaRepresentative image. (Photo: magnific/Freepik)

Nepal Airlines has apologised for displaying an incorrect map of India, acknowledging the error and expressing regret for any offence caused. The airline emphasised that it values its strong relationships with neighbouring countries and has initiated an internal review to ensure its materials meet the highest standards of accuracy.

In a post on X, the airline said that the map shared on its social media platforms contained inaccuracies that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines.

“We sincerely apologise for the error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines,” the statement read.

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It further added that the post had been removed and that steps were being taken to prevent such errors in the future.

“We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy,” it said.

“We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offence the post has caused,” the airline added.

 

 

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

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