NEPAL AVALANCHE

Nepal Avalanche Leaves Seven Climbers Dead, Several Injured

Nepal Avalanche: At least seven climbers, including five foreigners and two Nepali guides, have died after being caught in an avalanche on a Himalayan peak in north-eastern Nepal. 

Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Representative Image: IANS

Nepal Avalanche: In a shocking incident, at least seven climbers, including five foreigners and two Nepali guides, have died after being caught in an avalanche on a Himalayan peak in north-eastern Nepal, officials said on Monday. The avalanche struck near the base camp of Yalung Ri mountain in Dolakha district around 9:00 am local time (03:15 GMT), BBC reported. 

According to the expedition agency Seven Summit Treks, rescuers have recovered two bodies so far, while search operations are ongoing for the remaining five climbers believed to be buried under 10 to 15 feet of snow. Eight injured climbers were rescued and taken to Kathmandu for medical treatment.

The victims include two Italians, a Canadian, a German, a French national, and two Nepalis who were working as guides. All were part of a larger group that had set out to climb earlier in the day before the avalanche hit.

