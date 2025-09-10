Nepal Burns: How Gen Z Protests Are Shaking Our Neighbor And What It Means For India

Nepal is on fire, quite literally. Young protesters have brought down the government, forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign after deadly clashes that killed 19 people. For India, this chaos next door could spell serious trouble.

What's Happening in Nepal?

The anger started with something simple – Nepal's government banned major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube for not registering with authorities. But this digital crackdown became the last straw for Nepal's frustrated youth.

Generation Z protesters, fed up with corruption and lack of jobs, took to the streets demanding change. What began as protests against the social media ban quickly exploded into something much bigger – a nationwide revolt against corruption, unemployment, and what young Nepalis call "nepo kids" – the children of politicians living luxurious lives while ordinary youth struggle.

On Monday, police opened fire on protesters trying to storm parliament, killing 19 people including a 12-year-old student. This brutal crackdown only made things worse.

The Government Collapses

By Tuesday, angry protesters had stormed government buildings, set fire to parliament, and attacked the homes of political leaders across Nepal. PM Oli resigned, citing "extraordinary circumstances," but even his resignation couldn't stop the violence.

The Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu was shut down, and army helicopters were used to evacuate politicians to safety. The country that gave the world peace-loving Buddha was burning with rage.

The protesters had no clear leader, but their message was loud and clear: they wanted an end to corruption, jobs for youth, and accountability from politicians who had grown rich while the nation struggled.

Why This Matters for India

Border Security Headaches: India has immediately beefed up security along the 1,751-kilometer border with Nepal, putting border forces on high alert. The longest stretch of this border – 726 kilometers – runs along Bihar, making it a sensitive area for India's security.

Economic Disruption: Markets along the India-Nepal border have fallen silent, causing economic stagnation in neighboring regions. India is Nepal's biggest trading partner, selling goods worth $7.32 billion to Nepal in FY25 while buying only $1.2 billion. Any disruption in trade routes or border logistics could hurt Indian exporters and Nepali consumers who depend on Indian goods.

Flight Chaos: All Indian airlines including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have cancelled flights to Nepal. Hundreds of travelers are stranded, and the tourism sector – crucial for both countries – has taken a hit.

Strategic Concerns: A politically unstable Nepal opens doors for other powers, particularly China, to increase their influence. This could upset the delicate balance of power in South Asia that India has traditionally dominated.

India's Response

India's External Affairs Ministry has issued travel advisories urging citizens to avoid Nepal and asking those already there to stay indoors. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has shared emergency contact numbers for Indians needing help.

In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath has put all police forces in border districts on 24x7 high alert and deployed additional forces. The message is clear – India is taking no chances with the spillover effects.

The Bigger Picture

This crisis shows how quickly things can change in South Asia. Nepal has seen 14 prime ministers since becoming a republic in 2008, but this protest movement is different. With youth unemployment at about 20 percent and over 2,000 young people leaving Nepal daily for work abroad, the anger runs deep.

For India, Nepal's instability is particularly worrying because of their intertwined economies and open border. When Nepal sneezes, India catches a cold – and right now, Nepal is burning with fever.

The immediate priority for India is to ensure the crisis doesn't spill over while hoping that Nepal's political parties can find a peaceful solution. But with parliament building still smoldering and angry youth on the streets, that peaceful solution seems a long way off.

The bottom line: Nepal's Gen Z revolt isn't just about social media bans or corruption – it's about a generation that has lost hope in their leaders. For India, this neighbor's crisis could become our own headache if not handled carefully. The coming days will test both countries' ability to manage this unprecedented crisis.

(Girish Linganna is a science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)