NEPAL PROTESTS

Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Deputy PM Bishnu Paudel Kicked, Attacked On Street As Protests Rage

A video has surfaced of Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Paudel being chased and assaulted by protesters, highlighting the growing political turmoil.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 06:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Deputy PM Bishnu Paudel Kicked, Attacked On Street As Protests RageNepal's Deputy PM Under Attack Goes Viral As Protests Rage. (Photo: Social Media)

In the midst of an escalating political crisis in Nepal, a video has been shared depicting the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Bishnu Paudel, being chased and physically attacked by protesters on a street in Kathmandu. The attack happened amid a youth-led "Gen Z" movement as it continued to disregard curfews and organize huge anti-government protests nationwide.

Leaders' Houses And Parliament Buildings Torched

The Paudel attack is the most recent of a string of violent attacks against senior government leaders and their residences. Protesters torched the residence of Deputy Prime Minister, as well as other houses of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress party head Sher Bahadur Deuba, President Ram Chandra Paudel, and others, reports local media.

Earlier today, thousands of protesters stormed the Parliament complex and burned down one of its buildings. The spokesman of parliament, Ekram Giri, told AFP that "hundreds have entered the parliament compound and set ablaze the main building."

Protests Over Corruption And Social Media Ban

The countrywide unrest, which has already claimed at least 19 lives and left over 300 people injured, was precipitated by a contentious government ban of 26 social media sites, among them Facebook, YouTube, and X. Although the ban was later reversed, the protests have grown, with protesters now calling for action against rampant corruption and unemployment.

In the face of the growing pressure, Prime Minister Oli stepped down from office, barely hours after his office was stormed by protesters. The increasing violence has resulted in flight cancellations at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) as well as an all-India alert at the India-Nepal border.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK