Devighat drone images taken over Nuwakot reveal a totally changed landscape due to unexpected flooding of the rivers, which left the whole communities buried under the thick layers of mud and debris. As people used to live by the rivers, drone footage now shows collapsed homes and buildings. After the receding of the floodwaters, people are forced to live among the wreckage.
#WATCH नेपाल में अचानक आई बाढ़ से मरने वालों की मौजूदा संख्या 1204 पहुंच गई है।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 3, 2026
वीडियो नुवाकोट के देवीघाट से है। pic.twitter.com/slTno2Ww2M
It is obvious from the images that Devighat's condition now reflects the brutality of the mountain torrent.
Changed landscape: Families used to live happily and conveniently by the river, which became the core of the community's life.
Fierce start: When water rushed from the mountains with incredible speed, the river banks were broken almost instantly.
Morning shock: As soon as the fog went away, the area became unrecognizable because everything was covered with thick layers of wet silt.
Personal losses: Behind all those shocking pictures are personal tragic stories of people searching for their missing families.
Hopeless search: Survivors have been searching among the debris for their personal possessions and the bodies of their dear relatives.
Lasting memories: One young man stared silently at the ruins of his childhood house, where the faded marks on its walls carried the name of his family.
The silent suffering: Mothers sat silently holding the water-soaked family pictures, their faces showing the pain of being uprooted so suddenly.
The emergency rescue crews continue their effort to move into the isolated spots for the distribution of supplies and removal of blocked paths.
Effort for aid: The state rescue workers and volunteers are working hard to help people stranded in the area and deal with the emergency situations.
Temporary tributes: Although the water will ultimately go away and the mud will dry, the emotional imprint that Devighat will be left with will remain.
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