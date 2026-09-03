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  • /Buried beneath the silt: Inside the devastating drone footage of Nepal's flooded heartland | VIDEO

Buried beneath the silt: Inside the devastating drone footage of Nepal's flooded heartland | VIDEO

Devastating drone footage from Devighat in Nuwakot reveals total destruction after flash floods swept away homes and left residents searching through thick mud.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Buried beneath the silt: Inside the devastating drone footage of Nepal's flooded heartland | VIDEO
Image Credit: Nepal's flooded heartland.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Buried beneath the silt: Inside the devastating drone footage of Nepal's flooded heartland | VIDEO
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