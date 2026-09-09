/5.0 Magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal amid massive ongoing rescue operations after Bhote Koshi floods

Northwestern parts of Nepal got shaken by an earthquake rated 5.0 on the Richter scale late in the night on Tuesday. As per the National Centre of Seismology, the quake happened at 9:38 PM IST and had a depth of 143 kilometers, hence no immediate impact. This happened when the rescue teams, both international and local, were working to locate survivors from the massive Bhote Koshi River flood disaster after fourteen days.
Due to the 143-kilometer seismic origin, there was no cause for worry or panic in the affected Himalayan areas.
Origin data: The origin point of the quake was recorded at 29.022° N and 83.978° E with a 143-kilometer-deep seismic origin.
No injuries: No casualties or property damage happened as a direct result of the earthquake.
Heightened awareness: Rescue units were on high alert because of the unstable soil as a result of rains in other neighboring districts.
The rescue effort is faced with tough situations and complicated recovery statistics in the river corridors.
Casualty report: According to police data, 1,366 casualties and 4,077 people are still unaccounted for in the disaster zones.
Forensic management: As part of the process of maintaining safety protocols, 1,147 recovered bodies have been buried underground after DNA testing, while 102 recovered bodies have been handed to their families.
Missing nationals: The list of missing includes 3,469 nationals of Nepal and 598 foreigners from 35 countries.
Specialised multinational teams have been helping in extracting the survivors from the blocked hydropower tunnels along with domestic efforts.
Extractions from tunnels: Recently, survivors have been rescued alive from the Upper Trishuli 3A and Upper Trishuli 1 tunnels.
Bilateral cooperation: According to Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, joint manual de-congestion and explosive works at the Chilime tunnel have been made.
Foreign assistance: Specialised teams of India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and the UAE have kept deploying advanced drones, LiDAR, and excavators to access the flooded tunnels.
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