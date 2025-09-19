Advertisement
Where Was He? Nepal's Ex-PM Oli Makes First Appearance 10 Days After Uprising, Relocates To Rented Home

After a 10-day absence, Nepal's former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has appeared in public, moving into a rented house in Bhaktapur after his private homes were burned during the recent 'Gen-Z' protests.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 09:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Where Was He? Nepal's Ex-PM Oli Makes First Appearance 10 Days After Uprising, Relocates To Rented HomeNepal's Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli Resurfaces. (PHOTO: Social Media/X)

After a 10-day absence from the public eye, former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has appeared in public for the first time. After he was flown in by a military helicopter from the Shivapuri military barracks on Thursday, Oli moved to a rented residence in Bhaktapur. His return to the public eye follows his resignation on September 9 following mass "Gen-Z" protests that rattled the nation.

Escaping The Protests

Oli’s departure from the Prime Minister’s official residence on September 8 and 9 was necessitated by the escalating violence of the protests. He was airlifted by a military helicopter and sheltered at the Shivapuri military barracks for his safety. His relocation was prompted after protestors reportedly set fire to his ancestral home in Jhapa and his private residence in Kathmandu. Upon his arrival at the new rented house, he was greeted by a few supporters.

The 'Gen-Z' Revolution

The demonstrations, led by Nepali youth, were a violent protest against a social media ban, which rapidly became a movement against nepotism and corruption. The protests resulted in more than 20 deaths and witnessed several government buildings, including parliament and Oli's personal house, being torched. Oli handed his resignation to President Ram Chandra Paudel, which was accepted on September 10. After his resignation, Oli and other ministers fled and sought shelter at the military barracks, giving rise to several speculations regarding his location.

