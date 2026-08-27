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Nepal flash flood: 33 Indians rescued, 290 still unreachable; fresh flood threat looms

A lake has formed near the flood’s suspected source in Rasuwa, according to satellite images. Authorities have warned that it could burst if water levels rise.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Nepal flash flood: 33 Indians rescued, 290 still unreachable; fresh flood threat looms
Image Credit: (Photo: Instagram)

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