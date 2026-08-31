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Nepal flash flood: 933 people feared trapped in hydropower tunnels – here’s how rescuers are trying to find them

Rescue teams are using controlled blasts, drones and international assistance to reach the missing workers. Families are waiting for updates as survivors recount their escape from the floods.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 12:45 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 12:45 AM IST
Nepal flash flood: 933 people feared trapped in hydropower tunnels – here’s how rescuers are trying to find them
Image Credit: Rescuers evacuating people from the tunnel of a hydropower project in Rasuwa, Nepal. (Photo: Nepal’s Prime Minister Secretariat)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Nepal flash flood: 933 people feared trapped in hydropower tunnels – here’s how rescuers are trying to find them
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