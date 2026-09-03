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Trapped in tunnels: Death toll surpasses 1,200 in Nepal as PM Shah calls for global climate action

Nepal's flash flood death toll surpasses 1,200 as Prime Minister Balendra Shah highlights the devastating climate change crisis affecting the Himalayan region.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
Trapped in tunnels: Death toll surpasses 1,200 in Nepal as PM Shah calls for global climate action
Image Credit: Nepal flash flood death toll.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Trapped in tunnels: Death toll surpasses 1,200 in Nepal as PM Shah calls for global climate action
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