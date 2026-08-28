The death toll caused by the devastating flash floods in Nepal now stands at 469 with 1,545 people rescued and almost 1,000 others reported missing. Nepal Police and Disaster Management officials have intensified search efforts in the most affected riverside areas after the incident occurred on August 26.
Casualties and search operations in different districts
This destructive wave of mud, boulders, and floodwaters has created destruction unevenly across different districts after starting from areas near the Tibet border.
Chitwan and NP East: Chitwan suffered the highest casualties with the deaths of 178 people, followed by 110 in NP East.
Rasuwa and Nuwakot: Ground Zero locations like Rasuwa and Nuwakot suffered massive destruction of structures but 644 and 898 have been successfully evacuated by the security forces.
Missing police personnel: 28 police officials continue to be missing even while performing search operations.
Global and diplomatic response for assistance
Various global partners as well as neighboring countries have provided emergency aid as Kathmandu struggles to cope with this massive humanitarian crisis.
Emergency financial and medical relief: The Nepalese government sent NPR 25 million in immediate financial aid to the affected districts. In addition, the US government sent USD 500,000 in aid and the WHO provided emergency medical supplies to the region.
Bilateral support: The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, extended his full support to the Nepalese Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, just as his predecessor, President Droupadi Murmu, had done in an official message.
Status of foreign nationals and Indian citizens
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has set up a special Emergency Control Room (ECR) to facilitate consular assistance and information verification of the affected foreign nationals.
Trishuli-I Project laborers: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed that 63 Indian nationals have been rescued from the Trishuli-I project area.
Uncontactable situation: But 288 Indian nationals have been reported to be uncontactable due to disrupted communication channels in the ravaged valley regions.
With more than 4,300 police forces deployed in the field, efforts are on to clear the silt deposits in order to restore contact.
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