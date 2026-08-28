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469 dead and counting: Inside Nepal's desperate race against time to find hundreds of missing survivors

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 469, with hundreds missing, as rescue operations intensify and international aid arrives.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 09:46 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
469 dead and counting: Inside Nepal's desperate race against time to find hundreds of missing survivors
Image Credit: Nepal's desperate race against time to find hundreds of missing survivors.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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469 dead and counting: Inside Nepal's desperate race against time to find hundreds of missing survivors
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