Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Nepal flash flood: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra – why Tibet route is so tough, what challenges pilgrims face

Nepal flash flood: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra – why Tibet route is so tough, what challenges pilgrims face

The Rasuwa route to Kailash Mansarovar has faced severe damage after Nepal’s flash floods. The journey involves high-altitude travel, long treks and strict border permits.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 11:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
Nepal flash flood: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra – why Tibet route is so tough, what challenges pilgrims face
Image Credit: Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water after flash floods in Nepal. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Major reshuffle in Jammu & Kashmir Police: 14 officers transferred; Sujit Kumar appointed Kashmir Zone IG, Tejinder Singh takes over Jammu zone
2
3
4
5