Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Nepal flash flood: Search operation ends after 40 days, 5,285 still missing including 189 Indians

Nepal flash flood: Search operation ends after 40 days, 5,285 still missing including 189 Indians

The country has moved towards reconstruction after the disaster. The government is seeking 559 billion Nepali rupees for 504 recovery programmes. The missing include tourists from 36 countries, with Indians accounting for the largest group among foreign nationals.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 09:10 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
Nepal flash flood: Search operation ends after 40 days, 5,285 still missing including 189 Indians
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nepal flash flood: Search operation ends after 40 days, 5,285 still missing including 189 Indians
2
3
4
5