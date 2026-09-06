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Nepal flash flood: The $647 million Himalayan blessing that turned into a nightmare

The devastating Himalayan glacier flood crippled 12 Trishuli hydro plants, leaving over 1,300 dead and forcing Nepal to rethink its $200 million energy plan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
Nepal flash flood: The $647 million Himalayan blessing that turned into a nightmare
Image Credit: Rescue operations for people trapped inside the tunnel of the Trishuli 3 'A' Hydropower Project underway. (Photo: ANI)

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Nepal flash flood: The $647 million Himalayan blessing that turned into a nightmare
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