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Nepal flash flood: Why is China censoring reports from Tibet? Here’s what Dalai Lama’s nephew reveals

A glacier collapse in Tibet sent a sudden surge towards the Nepal border. Strict controls have limited what people can share about the disaster.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Nepal flash flood: Why is China censoring reports from Tibet? Here’s what Dalai Lama’s nephew reveals
Image Credit: (Photo: X)

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Nepal flash flood: Why is China censoring reports from Tibet? Here’s what Dalai Lama’s nephew reveals
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