/Nepal flash flood: Why is China censoring reports from Tibet? Here’s what Dalai Lama’s nephew reveals

New Delhi: China has imposed tight controls on reports and videos emerging from Tibet after a major flash flood hit areas along the Tibet-Nepal border, with several videos showing the scale of the destruction disappearing from social media.
Beijing's handling of information from Tibet is under scrutiny, even as foreign journalists face strict limits on access to the region. Global warming is making Himalayan glaciers increasingly unstable, while China is also developing hydropower and infrastructure projects across the region.
One of the videos that circulated online showed the Kyirong port on the Tibet-Nepal border. In the clip, people were seen running as floodwaters swept through the area, with an entire checkpoint being carried away after a building was struck by the rushing water.
Chinese state media showed only a still image from the footage, while the video was removed from social media.
People in China depend on state-controlled media for information about events in Tibet. Foreign journalists also face strict restrictions on travelling to the region and communicating with local residents.
Khedrub Thondup, the nephew of the Dalai Lama, wrote in the European Times that a large section of a glacier on Mount Langtang Lirung broke away and fell more than 2 km into the valley. He said the collapse generated seismic energy equivalent to a magnitude 5.2 earthquake, sending a sudden surge of water towards villages along the Tibet-Nepal border.
He said information in Tibet about the disaster has been limited. He alleged that China's censorship has prevented official bulletins and local reports from emerging, while information shared online can be removed or labelled as a rumour.
According to him, the Chinese Communist Party views Tibet through the lens of stability and national security. A major natural disaster can damage the image of control and preparedness that Beijing seeks to project. He also mentioned China's large hydropower and infrastructure projects in the Himalayan region, arguing that a glacier collapse could expose the risks surrounding such projects.
The flood that reached Nepal showed how a disaster originating in the high Himalayas can cross national borders within a short time. The effects have been felt far beyond the point where the glacier collapse occurred, with valleys in Nepal filled with mud, silt and fast-moving floodwater.
The lack of information can create problems for people on both sides of the border. Families may struggle to find relatives, while rescue teams and communities further downstream can be left without timely information about what is coming their way.
The article said while families in Nepal are mourning after the floods, people on the Tibetan side are struggling to obtain information about relatives and villages. It also argued that the absence of reliable information makes it difficult to coordinate relief operations and determine where the damage is worst.
This is not the first time Beijing has faced accusations of restricting information about disasters in Tibet. Similar allegations have been made after earthquakes, landslides and dam-related accidents.
Experts have warned that the Himalayan region is warming faster than most other parts of the world, accelerating glacier melt and making them more unstable. Its sudden collapses and glacial lake outburst floods can send huge volumes of water downstream, affecting communities across borders.
Many of the major rivers flowing through the Himalayas originate on the Tibetan plateau before entering countries, including Nepal, India and Bangladesh. Information about conditions in their upper reaches can therefore have direct importance for communities far downstream.
China has exercised control over Tibet since the 1950s, and the region is among the most closely monitored parts of the country. Access for foreign journalists is restricted, with visits generally limited to government-organised trips.
Human rights groups have also reported restrictions on Tibetan monks, nuns and ordinary residents. People can face detention or arrest for speaking to journalists or posting online material that contradicts the government's version of events.
Ryan Fieoreci, executive director of the International Campaign for Tibet, said the restrictions also apply during disasters.
According to him, information coming from Tibet is controlled by the Chinese government, leaving local residents afraid to share details about where people are trapped or which areas have suffered the worst damage.
"If people are afraid to share that information or if their posts are deleted, potentially useful information won't reach families, relief workers or the general public," he said.
The flood has therefore brought an old problem into a new setting. The restrictions on information in Tibet affect not only what people outside China know about the disaster, but also how fast communities downstream can learn about dangers originating high in the mountains.
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