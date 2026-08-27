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Nepal flash flood devastation: The 5 worst-hit areas and massive infrastructure destruction

A massive flash flood triggered by a glacial outburst in Tibet has devastated Nepal, destroying homes, hotels, and infrastructure across five key regions.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 08:57 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
Nepal flash flood devastation: The 5 worst-hit areas and massive infrastructure destruction
Image Credit: Houses lie buried under debris following flash floods along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot district, Nepal. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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