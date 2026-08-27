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Nepal floods crisis: 177 dead, more than 800 missing as 21 Indians rescued

Nepali authorities said 21 Indian nationals were rescued from Timure as rescue teams continued operations in flood-hit areas.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Nepal floods crisis: 177 dead, more than 800 missing as 21 Indians rescued
Image Credit: ANI. Injured being taken to a hospital in Kathmandu.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Nepal floods crisis: 177 dead, more than 800 missing as 21 Indians rescued
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