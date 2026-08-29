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Nepal flash floods: 97-year-old woman emerged from rubble like 'a warrior'

The rescue of 97-year-old Guna Maya Bohara from flood debris has become a symbol of survival in Nepal’s devastating flash floods, which have killed at least 676 people and left nearly 3,000 missing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 10:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
Nepal flash floods: 97-year-old woman emerged from rubble like 'a warrior'
Image Credit: X@EnBogaMx

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Nepal flash floods: 97-year-old woman emerged from rubble like 'a warrior'
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