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600 dead, 2,500 missing, and a ticking time bomb: Nepal races against time as upstream lake threatens a second deluge

Nepal's devastating flash floods leave nearly 600 dead and 2,500 missing, with over 300 Indian nationals unaccounted for as emergency teams monitor a dangerous upstream temporary lake.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 08:43 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
600 dead, 2,500 missing, and a ticking time bomb: Nepal races against time as upstream lake threatens a second deluge
Image Credit: Nepal races against time as upstream lake threatens a second deluge.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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