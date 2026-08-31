/Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 903; Rescuers race against time as over 4,200 still missing

In the flood hit Nepal, life is yet to return to normalcy as thousands of people are still missing. The rescuers are rushing against time to save as many lives as possible. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Monday said that the death toll in the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 903, up from 788. Official figures indicate that rescue teams have successfully saved 10,451 individuals, while roughly 4,247 people remain unaccounted for following the calamity.