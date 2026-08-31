Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 903; Rescuers race against time as over 4,200 still missing

Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 903; Rescuers race against time as over 4,200 still missing

Data compiled by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) of Nepal shows that Chitwan has registered the highest death toll with 272 fatalities, which includes multiple recovered human remains.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 903; Rescuers race against time as over 4,200 still missing

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 903; Rescuers race against time as over 4,200 still missing
2
3
4
5