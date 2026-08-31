/Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 903; Rescuers race against time as over 4,200 still missing

In the flood hit Nepal, life is yet to return to normalcy as thousands of people are still missing. The rescuers are rushing against time to save as many lives as possible. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Monday said that the death toll in the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 903, up from 788. Official figures indicate that rescue teams have successfully saved 10,451 individuals, while roughly 4,247 people remain unaccounted for following the calamity.
Data compiled by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) shows that Chitwan has registered the highest death toll with 272 fatalities, which includes multiple recovered human remains. Additional casualties include 207 deaths in Nawalparasi (East), 151 in Nawalparasi (West), 95 in Nuwakot, 62 in Gorkha, 55 in Dhading, 37 in Tanahun, and 24 in Rasuwa.
Among the missing are significant personnel from state security and administrative bodies: 25 from the Nepal Police, 45 from the Nepal Army, 13 from the Armed Police Force, 15 from the Customs Office, and three from the Immigration Office. District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) records highlight severe disappearances locally, with 1,548 missing in Nuwakot and 865 in Rasuwa. Furthermore, 933 individuals remain missing from various hydropower installations, alongside 65 in Makwanpur.
The number of missing foreign nationals has been put at 592. Rescue operations have continued across the flood-affected areas, with 10,451 people rescued to date. The Nepal Army has carried out aerial rescues of 252 foreigners and 3,344 Nepali nationals.
On August 30, 15 people from a hydropower site, including five Chinese and seven Indian nationals, were rescued, according to the authorities. A total of 411 flights have been conducted so far as part of rescue and relief operations, including seven flights on Monday.
Relief operations have also been intensified, with food and non-food supplies transported to affected areas through 37 trucks and 35 Bolero vehicles. Relief materials were also dispatched through eight helicopter flights. Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed, leading to 8,730 total rescues by ground forces. Aircrews have conducted 363 helicopter flights, airlifting 3,081 people (including 236 foreigners) and rescuing 279 individuals directly from a flooded hydropower tunnel in recent days. (With agency inputs)
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