/Nepal flash floods: Satellite images reveal what may have caused deadly deluge

New Delhi: Satellite images have given an early indication of what may have caused the deadly flash floods in Nepal’s Lhende Khola area near the China border. A preliminary analysis by Planet Labs shows signs of an ice-and-rock landslide about 20 kilometres northeast of the Rasuwagadhi Nepal-China border crossing.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority of Nepal (NDRRMA) shared the analysis in a post, describing the event as a possible "glacier-inclusive flood". The flood swept through the Lhende Khola and then into the Bhote Koshi river, destroying villages, roads and hydropower projects.
At least 100 people have been killed in the disaster, while several others are missing. Nepal officials have also reported 133 Indians among those missing.
Planet Labs released side-by-side satellite images taken on August 25 and 26. The images show the area before and after the flood and provide a visual record of the changes caused by the sudden surge of water and debris.
According to Nepal's disaster authority, a large section of snow and rock broke away near the glacier zone on the Nepal-China border. The material may have fallen into a glacial lake or blocked the river channel.
Planet Labs को स्याटेलाइट तस्बिरको विश्लेषणका आधारमा गरिएको प्रारम्भिक अध्ययनबाट नेपाल-चीन रसुवागढी नाकाबाट करिब २० किलोमिटर उत्तरपूर्व नेपाल-चीन सिमानामा गएको हिम-चट्टान पहिरोका कारण ल्हेन्दे खोलामा गेग्य्रानसहितको बाढी आएको देखिएको छ। pic.twitter.com/kCAo9O1Zb0— NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) August 26, 2026
Such an event can suddenly push a large amount of water, ice and loose rock downstream. In this case, the resulting flow moved through the Lhende Khola before reaching the Bhote Koshi river.
The NDRRMA's description of the event includes glacial ice, meltwater and debris in the flood. The combination gave the flood enough force to damage infrastructure across the valley.
The Bhote Koshi flooded at around 9 am on Wednesday. Villages in the area were hit along with roads and several hydropower projects.
The disaster has also affected tourists and pilgrims travelling through the region. Nepalese officials said 384 tourists were reported missing, including 291 foreign nationals from countries such as India, the United States, Britain and Malaysia.
Tourism board officials said most of those missing were likely Indians. The area is used by Indian pilgrims travelling towards Mount Kailash in Tibet, one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus.
The flooding also struck a region with important cross-border infrastructure and transport links. The Rasuwagadhi crossing connects Nepal with China and is used for trade and travel between the two countries.
The extent of the destruction has made rescue operations difficult, with floodwaters damaging roads and other infrastructure used to reach affected areas.
The Himalayan border region has faced repeated sudden floods caused by glaciers and rising water levels.
In August last year, the same area experienced a similar flash flood after a glacial lake in Tibet overflowed during a period of high temperatures. Nine people were killed in that incident.
The 2025 floods also damaged important infrastructure, including a bridge connecting Nepal and China.
The latest satellite analysis suggests that an ice-and-rock landslide near the glacier zone may have caused a sudden surge of water and debris through the Lhende Khola into the Bhote Koshi river. Further investigation will be needed to establish exactly how the landslide led to the flooding and the movement of water downstream.
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