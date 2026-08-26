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Nepal flash floods: Satellite images reveal what may have caused deadly deluge

Satellite images show an ice-and-rock landslide near the Nepal-China border before the deadly floods. At least 100 people have died, while 133 Indians are reported missing.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
Nepal flash floods: Satellite images reveal what may have caused deadly deluge
Image Credit: Visuals from Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa, Nepal. (Photo: ANI)

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