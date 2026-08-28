/The darkest side of disaster: Two arrested after filming themselves looting a corpse amid Nepal floods | VIRAL VIDEO

The Nepali police have apprehended several people following the release of a shocking 41-second video showing onlookers taking out gold earrings from the body of a dead woman in the wake of horrific flash floods. In this time of unprecedented natural disaster in Nepal, which claims hundreds of lives, this act of thievery brings shame to the people.
This video is an example of human depravity during the most difficult times of the disaster.
Extraction of the Body: Two persons in the video can be seen dragging a female corpse with the use of wooden planks and pulling the victim by her hair in the midst of debris.
Looting: Without a second thought, they pull the gold earrings straight from the ears of the dead woman, placing them to one side as they stand looking on.
Onlookers: Instead of stopping the heinous act, several people stood around the vicinity, with some actually recording the gruesome act using their mobile devices.
मृतकको कानको मुन्द्रा चोरी गर्ने व्यक्तिहरु नियन्त्रणमा लिएको सम्बन्धमा । pic.twitter.com/pnPlnQPn9j— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 27, 2026
Due to the popularity of this video online, public outrage forced the police to make arrests quickly.
Confirmation of the arrest: The Nepal Police made an official statement via their social media accounts about the arrest of the major perpetrators shown in the video.
Investigation and charging: With the help of the trimmed clips in the viral video as well as testimonies of local witnesses, the police charge the suspects of desecration and robbery.
The shameful event happens against the background of a huge humanitarian crisis caused by flash floods of great intensity.
Rising deaths: The number of deaths in the region increases to over 400 people, with 1,400 people going missing.
International scope of the catastrophe: Search missions face logistical difficulties due to washed-away bridges and muddy roads as they try to look for hundreds of untraceable citizens, including Indian nationals.
As emergency workers struggle against time to drain glacial lakes and clear passageways, this scandalous act of looting has added another scar in the country's already wounded history.
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