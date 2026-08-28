/Tibet dam burst triggers fresh flood alert in Nepal; death toll rises to 475

Nepal’s flood death toll rose to 475 on Friday as authorities issued a fresh warning over rising river levels and a reported dam burst in Tibet. Rescue and road work were halted in parts of the affected region, while people near Trishuli were moved to safer areas. The latest alert has raised fears of another wave of flooding.
Authorities evacuated people from the Trishuli area after heavy water flow from higher ground threatened to raise river levels. Police also warned that a dam on the Tibet side had burst again.
Police officer P Chaudhary said, “The water level is about to rise, so everyone is being stopped. The vehicles that were engaged in the operation are all returning. They are all coming back. Everyone is being evacuated from there and is being taken to a safe location. All the work has stopped. Even worse flooding is yet to come; that is why everyone is being put on alert.”
Nepal Police said rescue teams have recovered 475 bodies after the Bhotekoshi flood struck on Wednesday. At least 1,545 people have been rescued or injured.
The Nepal Tourism Board said 667 tourists and travellers, including 127 Nepali residents, were still missing in flood-hit areas.
All major work, including road rebuilding, has stopped in parts of the region because of the flood risk. The Nepali Army has also continued rescue work at a hydropower project tunnel in Rasuwa, where workers were trapped after flooding.
Army rescuers have safely brought out two workers despite difficult terrain and dangerous conditions.
Twenty-one residents of Tamil Nadu rescued from flood-hit areas have reached Kathmandu. India's ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, met them and checked on their well-being before their planned return to India.
An earthquake measuring 5.1 struck Sichuan in China earlier on Friday. Nepal authorities issued a flood alert as water flow from the upper region threatened rivers downstream.
A Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah was held in Kathmandu as rescue teams and security personnel continued monitoring the situation. Authorities have urged people near rivers and other vulnerable areas to remain alert and move to safe locations if water levels rise.
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