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Tibet dam burst triggers fresh flood alert in Nepal; death toll rises to 475

Nepal flood death toll reaches 475 as a fresh alert triggers evacuations. A reported Tibet dam burst raises fears of more flooding.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Tibet dam burst triggers fresh flood alert in Nepal; death toll rises to 475
Image Credit: ANI. Flash flood ravages Nepal’s Nuwakot.

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