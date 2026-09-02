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Nepal flood death toll rises to 1127 as 4858 remain missing

Nepal’s flood death toll has climbed to 1,127, with thousands rescued and missing as authorities intensify search operations and deploy specialised rescue teams from India and China at critical hydropower sites.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
Nepal flood death toll rises to 1127 as 4858 remain missing
Image Credit: ANI

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Nepal flood death toll rises to 1127 as 4858 remain missing
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