/Nepal flood death toll rises to 1127 as 4858 remain missing

The death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 1,127, Nepal Police said on Wednesday.
According to Nepal Police, 45 bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, 155 from Nuwakot, 59 from Dhading, 348 from Chitwan, 66 from Gorkha, 38 from Tanahun, 217 from Nawalparasi East and 190 from Nawalparasi West.
Nepal Police also said that nine bodies have been recovered in India.
Of the bodies recovered so far, only 95 have been identified and handed over to their families.
A day earlier, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a Facebook post that the bodies of those killed in the floods, including those who remain unidentified, were being managed in accordance with the law and through scientific procedures.
"The government is managing only those bodies that are found in an unidentifiable condition, while preserving DNA samples and other evidence that could assist in their identification," he said.
"The bodies are being managed with the assistance of the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force, Nepal. Identified bodies are being handed over to their families."
Authorities have deployed 7,912 police personnel in flood-affected areas to carry out search and rescue operations, distribute relief and manage recovered bodies.
Police said 6,541 people have been rescued from the affected areas, while search operations remain underway for 4,858 people reported missing.
Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said specialised international tunnel rescue teams from India and China have been mobilised alongside the Nepal Army at critical hydropower sites following the devastating flash floods caused by the Bhote Koshi River.
Speaking at the Ministry’s fourth official press briefing in Kathmandu, Spokesperson and Head of the Public Diplomacy Division Lok Bahadur Chhetri said specialised international technical expertise was being deployed to carry out high-risk rescue operations in underground facilities.
"As we have stated, our immediate national priority remains clear: to save lives, locate those who are missing, rescue survivors, provide urgent relief, and ensure that all affected people, both Nepali and foreign nationals, receive appropriate assistance and support," Chhetri stated.
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