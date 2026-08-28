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Nepal flood: Death toll rises to 547, nearly 1,000 still missing; fresh flood alert issued

Of those missing in Nepal, 537 are foreign nationals, 45 are Nepal Army personnel, and 41 are Nepal Police personnel. In Tibet, five deaths have been confirmed, while 558 people remain missing, including 260 foreign nationals.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 11:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
Nepal flood: Death toll rises to 547, nearly 1,000 still missing; fresh flood alert issued

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Zee Media Bureau

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