/Nepal flood: Death toll rises to 547, nearly 1,000 still missing; fresh flood alert issued

The death toll from the catastrophic floods in Nepal has risen to 547, while 977 people remain missing, as rescue and recovery operations continue across the worst-affected areas. The disaster has also caused extensive damage along the Nepal-China border, with roads, bridges, hydropower projects and other infrastructure destroyed.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the devastation caused by the floods, the latest rescue efforts, the threat posed by a newly formed natural lake in Tibet and the challenges facing Nepal as it searches for hundreds of missing people.
#DNAमित्रों | झील से पानी का ओवरफ्लो कैसे हुआ? नेपाल में भीषण तबाही की 'आंखों देखी'— Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 28, 2026
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Of those missing in Nepal, 537 are foreign nationals, 45 are Nepal Army personnel, and 41 are Nepal Police personnel. In Tibet, five deaths have been confirmed, while 558 people remain missing, including 260 foreign nationals.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said that contact has not yet been established with 320 Indian nationals who had travelled to Nepal and Tibet. In addition, around 100 people of Indian origin who travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and hold the nationality of another country also remain out of contact.
There is some relief, however, as around 400 Indians on the Chinese side are safe and are being brought back to India. Meanwhile, 21 Indians stranded in Nepal have reached Delhi, all of them from Tamil Nadu. Another 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project have been safely rescued.
The search for those still missing remains one of the biggest challenges. A large number of people are believed to be trapped beneath debris, while the passage of time is reducing hopes of finding survivors.
The Trishuli Bazar area, which witnessed some of the worst flooding, has been particularly devastated. Before August 26, the area was a major transit point on the route to the Nepal-China border, with trucks and containers carrying Chinese imports regularly lining its roads. Its markets were also an important source of trade and daily supplies for thousands of people from surrounding hill villages.
The floods have now left the area in ruins. However, some extraordinary survival stories have also emerged. One video from Nepal’s Rasuwa district showed a house surrounded by powerful floodwaters, with two floors submerged. Despite the force of the water, the structure remained standing. When the waters receded, the family inside was found safe and was later brought down by the army.
The threat of further flooding remains. China had earlier warned Nepal about another natural lake that had formed in Tibet after a glacier broke apart. Glacial debris blocked the river’s path and created a natural dam. The lake initially contained 20 lakh cubic metres of water, but the volume later increased to 25 lakh cubic metres.
China subsequently released drone footage showing the lake formed by glacial debris along the Nepal-Tibet border. The lake overflowed on August 28, raising concerns about renewed flooding downstream in Nepal. Rescue operations were temporarily suspended for around three hours while officials assessed the situation along the Nepal-Tibet border, before the operations were resumed. Authorities continue to closely monitor the lake because a further rise in water levels could increase the risk of a breach.
A fresh flood alert was later issued after China reported another rise in the water level of the Bhotekoshi River from its side. Rasuwa Police received official information about flooding in the river at 8:54 PM, following which residents living in the lower reaches and along the banks of the Trishuli River were advised to move to safer locations.
New satellite imagery has also highlighted the scale of destruction around the Rasuwagadhi crossing. Compared with images from April 19, 2024, the latest imagery from August 27, 2026, shows that the border crossing has been almost completely wiped out.
The earlier images showed a large multi-storey building, roads leading towards the border and developed paved areas, along with infrastructure along the river. After the floods, much of the area is covered by rocks, mud and debris, while buildings, roads and other infrastructure have either disappeared or been buried.
The disaster has severely disrupted Nepal-China connectivity. The 42-kilometre highway from Nuwakot to the Rasuwagadhi border has been washed away at several locations. Around 35 concrete bridges and 45 suspension bridges have also been washed away or destroyed.
The floods have further damaged 14 hydropower projects located along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors. Together, these projects had a combined capacity of approximately 748 megawatts.
India has continued to provide assistance to Nepal during the crisis. The Indian government has offered Bailey bridges and technical teams to help restore roads and connectivity in the affected areas. It has also proposed sending NDRF teams with necessary equipment to assist Nepalese authorities and accelerate rescue operations.
Nepal is also facing a serious challenge in managing the recovered bodies. Hospitals across the country have a capacity to accommodate only around 300 to 350 bodies, making the situation particularly difficult during a disaster of this scale.
In the Chitwan area, 178 bodies have been recovered, but only three have been identified. At the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, only four of 25 bodies have been identified.
According to the latest figures from the Nepal Police, 489 bodies have been recovered following the massive Bhotekoshi floods. Most remain unidentified, while the recovery of more bodies continues, adding to the challenge of safely preserving and identifying the victims.
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