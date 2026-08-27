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Nepal flood tragedy: China warns of bigger disaster in next 72 hours; new natural lake raises alarm | DNA Explained

China has warned of a possible bigger disaster in Nepal within 72 hours as a newly formed natural lake threatens to breach its debris dam, while the USGS has linked the earlier floods to a glacier collapse.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 11:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
Nepal flood tragedy: China warns of bigger disaster in next 72 hours; new natural lake raises alarm | DNA Explained

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Nepal flood tragedy: China warns of bigger disaster in next 72 hours; new natural lake raises alarm | DNA Explained
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