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  • /Nepal floods: Himalayan ‘Tsunami’ leaves over 100 dead, more than 400 missing; India sends relief | DNA Explained

Nepal floods: Himalayan ‘Tsunami’ leaves over 100 dead, more than 400 missing; India sends relief | DNA Explained

A deadly flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district has killed nearly 100 people and left over 400 missing, highlighting the growing threat of glacial disasters and prompting India to launch relief and rescue assistance.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
Nepal floods: Himalayan ‘Tsunami’ leaves over 100 dead, more than 400 missing; India sends relief | DNA Explained

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Nepal floods: Himalayan ‘Tsunami’ leaves over 100 dead, more than 400 missing; India sends relief | DNA Explained
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