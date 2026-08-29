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Nepal Floods: How a viral house survived the deadly deluge | DNA Analysis

A viral house in Nepal’s Trishuli Bazaar survived the devastating floods due to its strong RCC construction, deep foundation and structural design, while surrounding buildings were swept away.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 11:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Nepal Floods: How a viral house survived the deadly deluge | DNA Analysis

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Nepal Floods: How a viral house survived the deadly deluge | DNA Analysis
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