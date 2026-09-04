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Nepal floods: WhatsApp group of engineers becomes lifeline in desperate tunnel rescues

The August 26 disaster sent a huge wall of water, mud and rocks through the valley after a glacial and mountain collapse near the Nepal-China (Tibet) border. Official records put the death toll at least 1,287, while thousands remain missing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Nepal floods: WhatsApp group of engineers becomes lifeline in desperate tunnel rescues
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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