Nepal Gen Z Protests: From Burning Vehicles To Massive Crowds - Visuals Surface

At least 19 individuals died in a single day when security forces opened fire on protestors across various districts of Nepal as the demonstrators demanded the restoration of access to social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp.

The ban came into effect on September 4 and targeted platforms that had not registered with the Nepalese government. The authorities said that social media users with fake IDs were spreading hate speech, fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.

This marked the highest death toll since the 2006 movement to overthrow King Gyanendra. As per ANI, a total of 18 people had died in weeks of protests that ultimately ended the centuries-long monarchy in Nepal, paving the way for the Himalayan nation to become a democratic republic.

Visuals From Nepal Gen Z Protests

People in Kathmandu stage a massive protest against the KP Sharma Oli government.

Burning vehicles were also seen at the massive protests in Nepal.

Protestors vandalised the Parliament gate as the protest turned violent in Kathmandu.

The number of injured at this time remains uncertain due to the overwhelming volume of cases, which include protesters, security personnel, and journalists. Hospitals such as Trauma Center and Civil Hospital are reportedly struggling to accommodate patients and have begun referring cases to other facilities.

ANI reported that the authorities added that the identities of the deceased and many injured are yet to be confirmed.

The Ministry of Health had earlier instructed hospitals to provide free treatment to all injured protesters. Curfew orders were imposed in several parts of the country to contain unrest.

In Kathmandu Valley, curfew covered key areas, including New Baneshwor, after protesters stormed the Federal Parliament premises. Pokhara (Kaski) enforced curfew in Shahid Chowk and adjoining areas from 2 pm following vandalism at the Chief Minister's Office. Itahari (Sunsari) reported an indefinite curfew from 3:30 pm after violent clashes, while Butwal-Bhairahawa (Rupandehi) had curfew from 4 pm to 10 pm on Monday.

