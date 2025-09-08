Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957338https://zeenews.india.com/world/nepal-gen-z-protests-from-burning-vehicles-to-massive-crowds-visuals-surface-2957338.html
NewsWorld
NEPAL PROTESTS

Nepal Gen Z Protests: From Burning Vehicles To Massive Crowds - Visuals Surface

People in Kathmandu stage a massive protest against the KP Sharma Oli government's ban on 26 social media platforms. Demonstrators vandalised the Parliament gate as the protest turned violent in Kathmandu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 10:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nepal Gen Z Protests: From Burning Vehicles To Massive Crowds - Visuals SurfaceVisuals from Nepal protests (Photos Credit: ANI)

At least 19 individuals died in a single day when security forces opened fire on protestors across various districts of Nepal as the demonstrators demanded the restoration of access to social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp.

The ban came into effect on September 4 and targeted platforms that had not registered with the Nepalese government. The authorities said that social media users with fake IDs were spreading hate speech, fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.

This marked the highest death toll since the 2006 movement to overthrow King Gyanendra. As per ANI, a total of 18 people had died in weeks of protests that ultimately ended the centuries-long monarchy in Nepal, paving the way for the Himalayan nation to become a democratic republic.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Visuals From Nepal Gen Z Protests

People in Kathmandu stage a massive protest against the KP Sharma Oli government.  

Burning vehicles were also seen at the massive protests in Nepal. 

Protestors vandalised the Parliament gate as the protest turned violent in Kathmandu. 

The number of injured at this time remains uncertain due to the overwhelming volume of cases, which include protesters, security personnel, and journalists. Hospitals such as Trauma Center and Civil Hospital are reportedly struggling to accommodate patients and have begun referring cases to other facilities.

ANI reported that the authorities added that the identities of the deceased and many injured are yet to be confirmed.

The Ministry of Health had earlier instructed hospitals to provide free treatment to all injured protesters. Curfew orders were imposed in several parts of the country to contain unrest.

In Kathmandu Valley, curfew covered key areas, including New Baneshwor, after protesters stormed the Federal Parliament premises. Pokhara (Kaski) enforced curfew in Shahid Chowk and adjoining areas from 2 pm following vandalism at the Chief Minister's Office. Itahari (Sunsari) reported an indefinite curfew from 3:30 pm after violent clashes, while Butwal-Bhairahawa (Rupandehi) had curfew from 4 pm to 10 pm on Monday.

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK