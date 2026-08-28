/1,000 Olympic pools of water ready to burst: Nepal halts rescue ops amid critical glacial lake threat

Nepal facea very serious threat of a catastrophic secondary disaster since an extremely unstable glacial lake in the vicinity of the Gyirong border port is starting to overflow due to a natural debris dam failure. After days of massive flooding and loss of life, state-owned Chinese media reported that the lake had begun to overflow and a massive surge of water was running through local rivers, forcing the halt of all rescue efforts.
Having millions of cubic meters of water, which are in danger of breaching the weak natural barrier, the next 90 minutes is considered a very dangerous period for the local population.
After a number of recent aerial surveys and the creation of 3D modeling of the situation by an 8-member Chinese engineering team, it became clear how serious the situation is at the high-altitude location.
Huge water accumulation: Currently the lake has over 2.5 million cubic meters of water accumulated there, being comparable to 1,000 Olympic swimming pools—much more than it was originally estimated for the 24 hours.
Downstream extreme threat: Engineers warn about the possibility of inflow growth up to 3 million cubic meters during the upcoming days, increasing the possibility of breaching until the beginning of September.
Secondary disasters: In addition to the direct risk of flooding, secondary disasters caused by landslides and avalanches due to the change in terrain conditions are also possible.
Due to the overflow of the lake, all rescue teams have to stop the operations in order to save people.
Pullback: All members of the military and police who were assigned to help the flood victims had to retreat to the higher land areas in order to avoid additional casualties.
Trishuli River alleviations: Police from the Trishuli region issued urgent evacuation orders to the local population, warning that the wave of even more massive water is going to be approaching soon.
In order to decrease the consequences of the collapse of a dam, both Chinese and Nepalese engineering units are evaluating the possibilities of emergency drainage.
Controlled outlets: The technical experts are looking at the opportunities of making a channel through the natural barrier.
Monitoring: Authorities are monitoring every minute change in the water flow and trying to control the situation in the emergency centers.
With hundreds already dead or missing from previous rounds of torrential flooding, disaster response agencies remain on maximum alert as the mountain nation confronts this dangerous new test.
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