Nepal PM Sushila Karki Appoints Three Ministers with Strong India Links – Here’s Who They Are

Kathmandu: Nepal’s new interim government has unveiled its first cabinet lineup. Prime Minister Sushila Karki has chosen three key ministers: Kulman Ghising, Ram Aashor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal. All the three ministers are set to take their oath today. Notably, each of them has a connection with India. The appointments signal Karki’s preference for experienced and efficient leaders over political considerations.

Alongside these appointments, Karki has named Senior Advocate Savita Bhandari as attorney general, marking the first time a woman holds this position in Nepal’s history.

She is the daughter of 99-year-old Senior Advocate Krishna Prasad Bhandari. Savita’s appointment is seen as a historic step toward gender representation and women’s empowerment within Nepal’s judiciary.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Minister Profiles

1. Kulman Ghising

He is regarded as Nepal’s most trusted name in the energy sector. He previously served as executive director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and is credited with making the country load-shedding free.

His technical expertise and transparent leadership have transformed public services in Nepal. An engineer by training, Ghising has worked extensively on power sector reforms. Popularly called the “Power Hero”, he studied electrical engineering at the Regional Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur, India. His appointment indicates that energy and infrastructure reforms will be a priority for Karki’s administration.

2. Ram Aashor Khanal

Ram Aashor Khanal is a former finance secretary of Nepal. He is recognised for his expertise in economic policies and revenue reforms. His deep understanding of taxation and budget management has rescued Nepal’s financial system multiple times.

He has represented Nepal internationally and played a key role in attracting investment. His inclusion in the cabinet reflects Karki’s focus on financial stability and economic reconstruction.

Khanal has decades-long ties with India, reinforcing Nepal-India economic connections.

3. Om Prakash Aryal

He is a senior advocate and human rights activist in Nepal. He has represented landmark cases in the Supreme Court and is known for promoting constitutional values and democratic principles.

Aryal is recognised for advocating transparency, accountability and judicial reforms. He has filed numerous public interest litigations against corruption and worked closely with Indian legal professionals and government officers.

His ministerial role highlights the new government’s commitment to rule of law and judicial reform.

Formation Under Public Pressure

Prime Minister Karki assumed office under pressure from the recent Gen-J movement, which demanded political reforms. Stability and public confidence remain her primary challenges.

In Kathmandu, life is returning to normal. Traffic has resumed on streets, and markets are lively again. Drone visuals show everyday life slowly stabilising.

Public Expectations

Nepalese citizens hope for swift decisions and stable governance from the new government. The appointment of popular leaders such as Ghising and historic moves like naming Savita Bhandari as attorney general send a strong signal that Karki intends to deliver tangible change.

All eyes are now on the swearing-in ceremony, which will formally induct the three ministers and cement Bhandari’s place in history.