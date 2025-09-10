Who Is Sushila Karki? Amid Nepal Gen Z Uprising This Name Comes Up As Next Potential PM

As Nepal grapples with deepening political turmoil after former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation, attention has turned to potential leaders who would lead the new transitional government. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is being widely discussed as a possible candidate to head a caretaker government.

ANI reported, citing sources, that amid the Gen Z protests in Nepal and the political turmoil, former Chief Justice Karki's name has come up as one of the possible candidates to lead the new transitional government.

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Nepal following KP Sharma Oli's resignation, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki's name comes up as one of the possible candidates to lead the new transitional government: Sources — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2025

Who Is Sushila Karki?

Former Justice Karki was educated at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). According to reports, she became the first woman Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal in 2016.

The Himalayan nation is currently going through widespread unrest after the government decided to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

The ban triggered massive protests led by Gen Z activists demanding freedom of expression, jobs, and an end to corruption.

The protests began in Kathmandu and quickly spread across Nepal and turning violent. The security forces opened fire with tear gas, rubber bullets, and even live rounds, leading to several deaths and hundreds of injuries.

What Happened In Nepal

The protesters, in rage, set fire to government offices, including the Parliament and Supreme Court. They even vandalised political leaders' residences.

The Army was deployed across Kathmandu, and an indefinite curfew was imposed.

Indo-Nepal Border Security Tightened

Security has been beefed up along the Indo-Nepal border following violent protests. According to IANS, a large number of SSB jawans have been deployed across the border, with joint patrolling by district police and security forces on sensitive stretches.

(with agencies' inputs)