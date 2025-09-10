Nepal Prison System Collapse: Amid Protests 5 Juveniles Dead, Thousands Escape From Jails Nationwide

Nepal is grappling with widespread civilian unrest as members of Gen Z have taken to the streets in Kathmandu and other major cities, protesting the government’s recent ban on 26 social media platforms. The demonstrators are demanding an end to institutionalized corruption and favoritism in governance. Meanwhile, reports indicate that at least five juvenile inmates died during a clash with security personnel at a jail in western Nepal. Furthermore, over 7,000 prisoners have reportedly escaped from various jails across the country.

The Rising Nepal reported that five juvenile inmates had died in the clash at the Naubasta Correctional Home in Naubasta Regional Jail on Tuesday night.

According to The Kathmandu Post, chaos erupted at Rajbiraj prison in Saptari, Nepal, on Wednesday afternoon when inmates set fire to Block B, leading to several prisoners escaping. The prison's chief, Ganga Yogi, confirmed the arson attack sparked the fire, prompting security personnel to fire tear gas in an attempt to regain control. Despite their efforts, some inmates managed to flee the facility, which housed 397 prisoners at the time.

Kathmandu Airport Reopens

Earlier, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority announced the reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

In an official statement, the authority said, "We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held today. Passengers travelling to the airport for flights are requested to contact their respective airline companies for flight information and to bring official airline tickets and identification documents with them when travelling."

Security forces seized a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition, confiscating 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara, as per ANI, reported The Himalayan Times.

