Nepal Pro-King Protest: Authorities Arrest 51 People Including Top Monarchist Leaders; Pro-King Activities To Be Curbed

KATHMANDU: The Nepal police arrested a total of 51 people, including the senior vice-chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Rabindra Mishra, General Secretary Dhawal Sumsher Rana, pro-monarchy activists like Swagat Nepal, Shepherd Limbu and Santosh Tamang as well some other leaders for instigating violence during Friday's pro-monarchy demonstrations, Kathmandu Post reported. The curfew in certain parts of Kathmandu has been lifted since the violence broke out.

The chief coordinator of a pro-royalist movement, Nawaraj Subedi has been put under house arrest, and security agencies in Nepal are searching of the 'chief commander' of the royalist movement, Durga Prasai. "His mobile phone is switched off and we are trying to locate him," Kathmandu post reported, quoting a senior government official.

The government also decided to take all necessary steps to curb possible demonstrations and protests by pro-monarchy and pro-Hindu parties, a minister told the Post. The Nepal cabinet meeting on Friday condemned the killings and discussed the "evolving security situation" following protests in the Tinkune area near Koteshwar, Kathmandu.

"We had information that royalists would create a law and order situation on Friday," a senior security official said, according to the Kathmandu Post.

According to the Nepal government official, after the vandalism and killings, the public support for royalists have declined, and they expect "deep divisions" within pro-Hindu and pro-Monarchy groups.

The protests in Kathmandu had demanded the restoration of the monarchy and a "Hindu state." On March 9, they had welcomed Nepal's former King Gyanendra after he returned from Pokhara. Besides the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, several pro-Hindu and pro-monarchy groups and organisations have formed an alliance led by Subedi. In the 1980s, he served as the chairman of the Rastriya Panchayat, legislative body during the partyless Panchayat system. However, RPP has called the arrests as arbritary, and demanded the release of all people arrested.

"The arrests are arbitrary and we demand their immediate release," said Uddhav Raj Bhetuwal, head of the RPP's information and communication department. According to Nepal's home ministry, nine government vehicles and six private vehicles were damaged, as well as 13 different buildings, houses, restaurants and public places were set on fire by royalist protesters during Friday's demonstrations. Additionally, two people, including a journalist died during Friday's protests.

The leaders of the protest have claimed that it was the security forces who "incited violence" by firing tear gas as the crowd built up. On the other hand, security officials have claimed that the violence started after protesters breached security barricades.