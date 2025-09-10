Nepal Protest Latest Update: Army Chief Invites Protestors For Talks; PM Modi Sends Message Of 'Peace'

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: The anti-corruption protest in Nepal turned deadly, with over 19 people losing their lives. The resurgence led by Gen-Z protestors resulted in the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his ministers. The anger on the streets resulted in the torching of the houses of ministers and the former Prime Minister. With political leadership gone, Chief of the Nepali Army, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, urged Gen Z protestors to pursue a peaceful resolution through dialogue as Army troops are deployed to maintain order. He also invited them for talks while announcing that the Nepali Army will be handling the law and order situation for now.

Nepali Army Chief's Rare Address

In a rare televised address, Nepal's Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel called for peace while condoling the loss of lives and property. "During the protest, extensive damage has been incurred. To prevent further loss of properties and to maintain peace, security, and harmony, national unity and harmony are our common duty," said General Sigdel, hinting Army's takeover of the law and order situation. Notably, heavy deployment of army personnel was seen last night in protest-hit areas.

Watch: Chief of Army Staff of the Nepal Army, Ashok Raj Sigdel says, "...Since the beginning of Nepal’s history, the Nepal Army has always remained committed—even in difficult circumstances—to safeguarding Nepal’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, freedom,… pic.twitter.com/OTaMEsVCmT — IANS (@ians_india) September 9, 2025

General Sigdel further said, "Easing the incumbent uncomfortable situation, the national heritages, public as well as private properties, common citizens, diplomatic missions and giving the sense of security to the public and protecting paramount interest is our common duty. Thus, in order to take the country out of this odd situation through peaceful measures, I would request the protesting group to cancel the plans of protest and call for the talks."

Troops Deployment

Later, Nepal's defence security body said that it would deploy troops alongside other security agencies from 10 PM (Local Time) if looting, arson and vandalism continued, as unrest over the Gen-Z protests spiralled further out of control.

"Taking unfair advantage of the current adverse situation, some groups are causing extensive damage to civilians and public property, looting and arson. The Nepal Army once again urges not to engage in such activities. If such activities are not stopped, we hereby inform you that the Nepal Army and all security agencies, in their main responsibility, will remain firm from 10 pm on Bhadra 24, 2082, to control the situation for the security of Nepal and Nepalis. We also sincerely appeal to the entire nation for cooperation. Thereafter, the security situation will be reassessed and further information will be issued," Nepal Army said.

PM Modi Urges For Peace

India's Cabinet Committee on Security held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss developments in Nepal. PM Modi said in a post on X that the violence in Nepal is heart-rending and he is anguished that many young people have lost their lives. "On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace," PM Modi said.

Nepal Protest Backdrop

Attacks on political leaders, police and public infrastructure have pushed Nepal into a state of emergency-level turmoil. The unrest is part of the ongoing Gen Z-led movement against corruption, government restrictions, and the deadly crackdown a day earlier that left 19 people dead, and around 500 were injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu.