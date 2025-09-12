Nepal Protest: Sushila Karki Set To Lead Interim Govt; Army Chief Calls On President, Cancels China Visit - Top Updates

Nepal GenZ Protest: After days of unrest, violence, and arson across Nepal, protesters’ demand to appoint former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister has been accepted. However, talks have now hit a deadlock over the contentious issue of dissolving parliament. Youth leaders leading the protests described Karki as the most suitable candidate for the role, praising her reputation for honesty and impartiality. Kathmandu’s Mayor Balen Shah has also extended his support, further strengthening her candidacy.

Army Chief Cancels China Visit

Meanwhile, Nepalese Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel has called upon President Ram Chandra Poudel and a meeting of all leaders are likely to take place this afternoon, where a final decision will be taken with regard to the installation of an interim Prime Minister. On the other hand, Army Chief Sigdel has cancelled his visit to China in the wake of the unrest.

Protestors Hail the Constitution

At the same time, protesters clarified that their campaign was intended to remain peaceful. They accused political infiltrators of instigating the incidents of arson and vandalism. The leaders stressed that their objective is not to overthrow the constitution but to push for essential amendments. They are demanding fresh elections within six months.

Constitutional Hurldle

The swearing-in of an interim Prime Minister has hit a constitutional roadblock, as the charter permits only a sitting Member of Parliament to assume the role. Legal experts are now exploring possible solutions that respect constitutional limits while still paving the way for a transitional government. Meanwhile, concerns are rising that the vacuum could push the country toward an army-backed caretaker regime.

The army has openly aligned itself with the Gen Z-led movement, signalling that the young protesters who spearheaded the uprising will have a voice in shaping the next administration.

If an interim setup does take shape, major political players like the Communist UML and the Nepali Congress are expected to demand a share in power. But such inclusion is likely to be rejected by Gen Z leaders, potentially dragging negotiations into another stalemate.