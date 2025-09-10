Nepal Protests 2025: Hilton Hotel Kathmandu Burnt In Gen Z Anti-Corruption Unrest – Videos And Updates

Nepal Protests: The mass youth demonstrations against what they claim is rampant corruption in Nepal refuse to subside despite the takeover of full security by the Nepal Army. Horror images coming out of the capital city of Kathmandu reflect the magnitude of the unrest, with the entire Hilton hotel, said to be the tallest hotel in Nepal, burnt to ashes.

Hilton Hotel Burnt to Ashes in Arson Attack

Several reports and social media images verify that the multi-storey Hilton hotel was torched on Tuesday amid the protests. A video shot using a drone dramatically illustrates one side of the building of the hotel completely burnt, with dense smoke still drifting from it. Another frightening video records a few parts of the high-rise building on fire, releasing puffs of smoke into the air.

#WATCH | Nepal: Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu all charred after it was set on fire during the recent anti-corruption protest. Drone visuals from the area. pic.twitter.com/uUGpuZ4rRZ — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2025

A Kathmandu fire brigade official informed the Kathmandu Post that the majority of the infrastructure and properties of the hotel have been gutted by fire.

Iconic Architecture Targeted

Outside of the Hilton, protesters also burned other important buildings. These include one of the nation's Ministry of Health and Population buildings, a Nepalese architectural landmark that was designed by the globally acclaimed American architect Louis I. Kahn in 1965. The Kathmandu Post indicated that architecture students from all over the world would go to the location to observe Kahn's design. The Parliament and Supreme Court buildings in the country were also among the things targeted.

#WATCH | Nepal: Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu all charred after it was set on fire during the recent anti-corruption protest. pic.twitter.com/N7AuwVj5Td — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2025

Politicians Battle Public Outrage

Social media is filled with footage allegedly indicating protesters voicing their severe anger against the country's politicians. One unverified video is said to depict the country's finance minister running into a river pursued by protesting mobs. HT.com is unable to independently confirm the credibility of this footage or the individual depicted.

In Nepal, citizens capture communist politicians and throw them into the river. pic.twitter.com/3eKGOh1j7h — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) September 9, 2025

Travel Disruptions During Upheaval

Following more than 24 hours of being shut down, Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu resumed operations from Wednesday evening. The airport released a notice advising passengers to get flight reconfirmation with their respective airlines, according to ANI.

In the meantime, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) cancelled the Delhi-Kathmandu international bus service on Wednesday due to the current unrest in the neighbouring country. "The bus service is being suspended. This service, the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa, is indicative of the close relationship between India and Nepal and is a favourite among travellers. We are suspending it as of now and will resume it once the situation normalises," an official informed a news agency. The suspension reflects the increasing concern over the safety and stability in Nepal, affecting cross-border movement.

