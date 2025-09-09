Nepal Protest: The pro-social media protest by Gen-Z that brought the Nepalese government to its knees has now turned into a bigger cause of an anti-corruption crusade. While Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has withdrawn the ban on social media, protestors are now seeking his resignation over rampant corruption. Notably, videos and photos of sons and daughters of various ministers are viral on social media in Nepal, where the youth are claiming that while families of ministers enjoy a lavish life, common Nepali citizens are even struggling to make ends meet.

Nepal Ministers Resign

Amid the protest, Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari resigned from his post on Tuesday, condemning the government's crackdown that led to the deaths of 19 people during 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu. Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response during Monday's 'Gen Z' protests, according to Kathmandu Post. His resignation follows that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who steped down taking moral responsibility for the government's handling of protests yesterday.

Pressure Mounts On PM Oli

Amid this, pressure is mounting on KP Sharma Oli to resign from the post. Youths began gathering spontaneously at the Parliament building area in New Baneshwar on Tuesday morning. They carried no banners. Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa also called on Prime Minister Oli to take moral responsibility for the deaths of 19 protesters during the demonstrations and to resign from his post.

Protestors were seen today blocking roads outside the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other places, Kathmandu Post said. The move comes after security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari on Monday, leaving at least 19 dead and hundreds injured, making it the deadliest crackdown on civilian protests in recent years, according to the Himalayan Times. The protesters are demonstrating against what they see as the authoritarian attitude of the government and said they won't stop until Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns.

India Issues Advisory

The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area of the Nepalese capital, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted. A separate curfew order has also been enforced in Lalitpur. Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that India is closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and is deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured. As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will excercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," said the MEA. (With ANI inputs)