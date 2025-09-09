Nepal is once again experiencing significant turmoil, with millions of students and young people—a movement dubbed the "Gen Z" protests—taking to the streets. They have surrounded the parliament and are demanding that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli step down and hand over power to one man: Balen Shah.

From Engineer To Rapper To Mayor

Balendra Shah, also known as Balen Shah, is Kathmandu's mayor. The youth's admiration for him differs from that of other mayors, who draw little notice outside of their cities. His growing influence can be seen through his ranking in Time magazine's "Top 100 Personalities of 2023" list and international media coverage such as The New York Times.

Shah started off as a civil engineer and later turned rapper, then made an unexpected transition into politics by winning the election of Kathmandu's mayor. His sudden success, combined with the increasing disenchantment of Nepali youth with conventional political parties has made him a national hero.

The Spark Of The Movement

The protest started with the #Nepokid trend on social media, which condemned the lavish lifestyle of politicians' children. Efforts by the government to regulate the internet and social media fueled peaceful demonstrations nationwide, which the government replied with by using force. Police actions claimed the lives of 20 individuals and scores of injuries all over the country, with 18 demonstrators killed in Kathmandu itself.

Balen Shah has also wholeheartedly endorsed the movement, and now the youth have accepted him as their leader. The Kathmandu Metropolitan City mayor showed his solidarity with the rally organized by the Gen Z movement against the government's recent steps regarding corruption and social media curbs.

Calls To Lead The Nation

The call for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down and for Balen Shah to become the leader has grown. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has already stepped down on moral grounds after the killing of a minimum of 20 protesters by the police.

Nepalese youth are now equating Shah with the prime minister and other senior political leaders. They are asking him to resign as mayor and assume command of the nation. Nepal's My Republic Citizen Network is reporting a deluge of social media messages calling on Shah to create a new political party and guide the country. They contend that politicians from the three longstanding parties have defaulted and that Balen Shah should rise to the occasion to offer a new direction.

A History Of Confrontation

The battle between 34-year-old Mayor Shah and the 72-year-old Oli, a two-time prime minister and Communist Party of Nepal (UML) chairman, is long-drawn. The most recent crisis was triggered by the non-payment of salaries to more than 3,500 employees of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, with the teachers not being paid for more than four months. Shah's opposition to the government deepened following a row over the appointment of a new chief administrative officer.

Their battle goes back to when the Kathmandu Metropolitan City started tearing down illegally built houses and commercial establishments. When Balen's move was confronted, he dispatched municipality forces to raze the unauthorised buildings. This high-profile demolition featured a person who was associated with the UML, and threats were made to Shah by UML central committee member Mahesh Basnet. The tension had increased even more when Shah moved to evict illegal inhabitants from public land, especially riverbank areas. Oli blamed Shah for persecuting the poor, despite the fact that many of the inhabitants were politically aligned with the UML.

The most recent clash began over the expansion of sidewalks in New Road. When UML-supporting ward chairman objected to the project, UML-supporting ministries ordered work to be halted. As a revenge, Balen charged Oli with "policy corruption" in the disputed Giribandhu tea estate land exchange scandal. The UML leaders, in response, labeled Balen as a political "bubble" that would burst within weeks.

Not withstanding their political disputes, Balen has always stood against government policies. With his total endorsement of the Gen Z movement, he has given it the impetus it needs, and today, the youth demand that he be given the country's leadership.

