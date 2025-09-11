Nepal Protests: Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki Or Electrical Engineer Kulman Ghising - Who Will Be Interim PM?

Nepal Protest Interim Government Formation: There is a fresh twist in Nepal's interim government formation talks. While the Gen-Z protestors had earlier proposed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki's name for heading the interim government, now some of them have disagreed with the proposal, citing her older age. Karki is 73 years old and is deemed 'too old' to lead them. Gen-Z protestors have been demanding that youth leaders be appointed to head the Nepal government. Now, according to reports, the Gen-Z representatives have proposed the name of Kulman Singh, an electrical engineer credited with solving Nepal's power crisis.

Electrical Engineer’s Surprise Entry

Kulman Ghising's name is a surprise addition to the race. In a short statement on Thursday afternoon, the youth-led 'Gen Z protest' movement revealed that several prominent figures had been under consideration to lead their cause, including Kathmandu Mayor Balendra “Balen” Shah and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki. The discussions, which stretched over six hours in a virtual meeting, eventually ended with the unexpected choice of Kulman Ghising.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Nepal Protests: Former CJ Sushila Karki To Hold High-Stake Meeting With President, Army Chief Amid Interim Govt Talks

Protesters described Ghising as “a patriot and a people’s favourite”, but his selection has raised eyebrows in Kathmandu. Local media reported that former Chief Justice Karki had already opened talks with the Army—currently exercising temporary authority—about the possibility of forming a new government.

Internal Rift In Gen-Z Groups

The move has also triggered speculation of internal divisions within the protest camp. Reports suggest that Balen Shah was initially the frontrunner but declined to head an interim administration. In his absence, some protesters turned to Sushila Karki, only for another faction to block her nomination. The compromise choice of Ghising, therefore, is being seen not only as a surprise twist but also as a reflection of the fluid and fragile consensus among the demonstrators.

Talking to media, Gen-Z leader Diwakar Dangal said, "We are not capable of taking the leadership, and it will take us time to be mature enough to take the leadership. Attempts are being made to break us. Some of the party members have the misconception that they can infiltrate and create a division. This bloodshed is because of you (old leaders). If people start the bloodshed, then they would not survive. We don’t want bloodshed. We want to dissolve the parliament, but not to cancel the constitution."

Nepal Protest Death Toll

The death toll from the youth-led Gen Z protests in Nepal’s Kathmandu Valley has risen to 31, with more than 1,000 people injured in clashes across the region. The violence, which has engulfed the capital and other cities, comes in the wake of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s resignation and days of unrest that have left government offices, party headquarters, and private homes vandalised or torched.

Also Read: Nepal’s Gen-Z Protest: Why Whispers Of A Deep State Plot Refuse To Die

Nepal Protest Background

The protests broke out on September 8, 2025, after the government imposed a controversial ban on several major social media platforms, citing tax and cybersecurity concerns. The move backfired, igniting anger among young Nepalis, who turned the ban into a rallying point for deeper grievances.

Protesters are demanding an end to what they call “institutionalised corruption and favouritism”, as well as greater accountability and transparency from leaders.

Adding fuel to the outrage was the viral “Nepo Babies” trend, which exposed the extravagant lifestyles of politicians’ children. For many young demonstrators, it highlighted the yawning gap between the country’s privileged elite and ordinary citizens struggling with unemployment and rising costs of living.

The Army has extended a curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities until Friday morning in an attempt to contain the turmoil, but the streets remain tense as demonstrators vow to keep up the pressure.