A massive unrest has erupted in Nepal as thousands of young citizens have come out to protest against the KP Sharma Oli government's ban on 26 social media platforms, including X and Facebook. The protests turned violent and escalated after the demonstrators stormed restricted zones and the Federal Parliament premises.

The police have to deploy tear gas, water cannons, and live ammunition against the demonstrators. However, the protests continued across Kathmandu and other major cities of Nepal, with Gen Z protesters rallying against the social media ban and government corruption.

Why Did Nepal Govt Ban Social Media Platforms

The protests were triggered after the government placed a social media ban, which came into effect on September 4, targeting platforms that had not registered with the government.

On August 25, the Nepal Cabinet decided that all social media operators must register within seven days under the Directive on Regulating the Use of Social Media, 2023, and the deadline expired on September 3, The Kathmandu Post, reported.

Following this, the Nepal government blocked all unregistered social media platforms after they did not contact the ministry by the deadline.

According to ANI, the Nepalese government said that the social media users with fake IDs have been spreading hate speech and fake news, and also committing fraud and other crimes through some platforms.

After the directive, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) shared the names of 26 platforms that would be shut down, including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, X, WhatsApp, Snapchat, LinkedIn, YouTube, WhatsApp, Reddit, Pinterest, Signal, Discord, Threads, WeChat, Tumblr, Clubhouse, Quora, Mastodon, Rumble, VK, Line, IMO, Zalo, Soul and Hamro Patro.

Curfew And Tear Gas - Authorities In Action

As per IANS, authorities swiftly imposed a curfew across key areas and deployed the Nepali Army to contain the unrest. Meanwhile, security forces also resorted to tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, and even aerial firing in a bid to disperse the crowds.

The scale of the violence also left hundreds injured, including protesters, journalists, and security personnel, many of whom are being treated in hospitals across Kathmandu.

The nationwide death toll in the widespread protests rose to 19, the local media also reported.

PM Oli On Gen Z Protests

Reacting to the incident, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said that his administration is not against platforms but against "lawlessness, arrogance, and belittling the country."

"I hear of a planned 'Gen Z rebellion.' We are not against platforms or social networks -- but we are against lawlessness, arrogance, and belittling our country. For a year, we told social networks: register under Nepal's law, pay taxes, be accountable," Oli said, adding that the companies refused to comply with the rules.

India-Nepal Border On Alert

ANI reported, citing sources, that the authorities have issued an alert along the India-Nepal border in view of ongoing protests in Nepal.

India's border guarding force, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has also intensified vigilance and is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any spillover of unrest into Indian territory.

(with agencies' inputs)