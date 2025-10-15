Nepal’s Gen-Z Protest Echoes Across Indian Ocean: Madagascar President Flees, Army Steps In Amid Coup Allegation

Antananarivo (Madagascar): When Madagascar’s army announced it had taken charge of the country, the echoes of youth-led uprisings in Nepal could be felt across the streets of the capital. The impeachment of President Andry Rajoelina followed weeks of Gen Z-led protests, a pattern that mirrors recent agitation in Kathmandu, where young citizens challenged entrenched political authority and forced national reckonings.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina spoke to reporters outside the presidential palace on Tuesday, hours after parliament voted to impeach Rajoelina. “We have taken the power,” he said.

The military also declared the suspension of all institutions except the lower house of parliament, promising to form a council with army officers and law enforcement leaders. A prime minister would be appointed to “quickly” assemble a civilian government, he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The elite Corps d’Administration des Personnels et des Services Administratifs et Techniques (CAPSAT) unit, which joined demonstrators on Saturday, played a decisive role in tipping the balance. Their alignment with protesters recalls Nepal’s 2023 Gen Z movement, where security forces refused to suppress demonstrations, effectively amplifying youth voices and accelerating political change.

Rajoelina announced via social media that he had fled the country for his safety. “I have left to a safe space,” he said during a Monday night broadcast, echoing the sentiments of leaders confronted by mass youth uprisings elsewhere in South Asia.

A military source told Reuters he departed aboard a French military aircraft, although authorities in Paris have not confirmed involvement.

The protests in Madagascar began on September 25 over basic services, including water and electricity shortages, but quickly escalated to broader issues – corruption, the cost of living and demands for systemic reforms. Like its Nepali counterparts, the Gen Z Madagascar movement refused dialogue offers from the government, insisting on immediate structural changes.

“They did not want to hear us in the streets. Today, thanks to digital technology and the voice of Generation Z, we will make our voices heard at the table of power. To put an end to 16 years of inaction, let us demand transparency, accountability and reforms,” the protesters stated.

Rajoelina’s attempts to dissolve parliament from exile mirrored similar political maneuvers in Nepal when leadership tried to bypass youth-driven mandates. His decree, posted on social media, was rejected by Opposition parties, who pushed through impeachment proceedings.

The legal basis for this is unclear at the moment. Legally, Rajoelina is president, but the army has announced it is taking over security institutions as the balance of power is not in his favour.

The United Nations reports that at least 22 people have died and over 100 were injured during the demonstrations. The CAPSAT confirmed one soldier died in clashes with other security forces, echoing the sacrifices of young protesters and sympathetic officials in Nepal’s Gen Z movement, which also saw confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

The uprising has revealed social frustrations in Madagascar, one of the world’s poorest nations, where blackouts are routine and access to essential services is limited. The youth-led movement has drawn inspiration from global uprisings, including Nepal, Indonesia, Kenya and Peru, demonstrating a transnational wave of young people demanding accountability and reform.

The CAPSAT has formed a governing commission, including military and police leaders, and promised to establish a civilian government shortly.

Colonel Randrianirina claimed, “We answered the people’s calls, but it was not a coup d’etat.”

The army’s intervention, much like in Nepal, was carefully framed as a response to popular demand rather than a unilateral seizure of power.

The government has effectively collapsed. The High Constitutional Court, which might have reviewed the president’s actions, has now been dismantled, leaving the country in a state of flux similar to Nepal during its youth-led political upheaval.

The Gen Z emblem, pirate skulls adorned with local hats, has become a symbol of youth defiance worldwide, appearing in protests from Indonesia to Nepal and now in Madagascar. Young demonstrators continue to demand systemic reforms, transparency and an end to long-standing corruption, showing that the spirit of Gen Z activism transcends borders.